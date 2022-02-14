Tenth resident turns 100 in this small Italian town setting a world record

The Italian island of Sardinia has been identified as one of the five regions in the entire world to have a high concentration of people who have reached the century milestone. The island has set a world record for longevity. According to local media reports, a total of 534 people across the island are 100 or even older, meaning 33.6 for every 100,000 people.

Vittorio Lai, who is nicknamed Pistol, became the latest person to celebrate his 100th birthday. This week, he will be joined by Piuccia Lai. Both of them come from Perdasdefogu, a remote mountain town on the Italian island of Sardinia.

This will bring the total number of people over 100 in the town to 10.

Usually, the entire town comes together to mark a 100th birthday. However, due to coronavirus restrictions, Lai celebrated by going on lunch with family and a few friends.

His wife, Maria, is 97. Lai said, “She wanted to become a nun. And so I said: ‘OK then, I’ll become a priest or a friar."

Luisa Salaris, a demographics professor at the University of Cagliari, in a report by The Guardian, "The presence of 10 centenarians confirms the exceptional longevity of the inhabitants of Perdasdefogu, and moves the bar even higher."

The town’s longest-surviving citizen is Consolata Melis, who died in 2015, at the age of 108.

Antonio Brundu turns 104 in March and is the current oldest resident.

(With inputs from agencies)