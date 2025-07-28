/‘Sexual relations with several women, fathering illegal children’: Why is Chinese Shaolin Temple's 'CEO monk' being investigated?

Shi Yongxin, the abbot of the Shaolin temple, made famous by Kung Fu movies of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and others, is under criminal investigation on multiple issues, the Chinese temple and the nation's Buddhist Association have said. Shi was often referred to as ‘CEO monk’ for making Shaolin kung fu globally famous, and the news of the investigation is being received with shock by the Chinese.

Why is Shaolin temple chief being investigated?

The temple said on Sunday (July 27) that Chinese authorities are investigating Shi for embezzlement, improper relationships with several women and fathering ‘illegitimate children’ with them.

Shi, the Shaolin Temple's abbot since 1999, has been stripped of his ordination certificate, China's Buddhist association said on Monday.

Shaolin temple chief led a lavish life

According to reports, Shi is known to have accepted a Volkswagen SUV, a robe with gold thread and several similar expensive gifts from both governments and companies. The Buddhist Association described his actions as extremely bad, seriously damaging the reputation of the Buddhist community and the image of monks.

Shi the Shaolin temple abbot is no stranger to controversy

Shi has been under the lens in the past too for similar allegations, particularly in 2015 for alleged sexual relations with women and embezzling temple funds. But investigators later cleared him of the charges. In the same year, the temple was criticised for a lavish expansion plan of the complex. The plan worth $300 million included a hotel, a golf course, and a kung fu school.

Shi made Shaolin kung fu famous

Shi is credited with popularising Shaolin Kung fu, an ancient art form that found a new life through Chinese and Hollywood films. He created a monks' group who performed Shaolin kung fu shows across the world. The Shaolin temple also started schools abroad for teaching martial arts.

Shi is absent from his social media account

Shi is also popular online, with a Weibo account that has 880,000 followers. Buddhist teachings are regularly posted on the account. But he hasn't posted there after July 24. Shi's legal troubles are now a top discussion point on Chinese internet.

What is Shaolin Temple and why is it famous?

Shaolin Temple is a 1,500-year-old Buddhist monastery situated in the mountains of Henan province. Thousands of people across the world visit the temple every year mainly to witness the martial arts practices, particularly Shaolin kung fu.

Shaolin temple was popularised by Kung Fu movies in the late 1970s and 1980s. These include the film Shaolin in 1982 featuring Jet Li. The temple is the inspiration for the video game and film series Mortal Kombat. American music band Wu-Tang Clan and others have referenced the temple in their songs.