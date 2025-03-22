Ivanka Trump, the 43-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump, displayed her growing jiu-jitsu skills at the renowned Valente Brothers gym in Miami, Florida.

The gym, known for training elite clients, is run by brothers Gui, Joaquim, and Pedro Valente, who have deep roots in the martial arts.

Ivanka shared clips of her session on Instagram on Friday, highlighting her progress as she trained under 44-year-old Gui Valente. The footage also included Joaquim Valente, 37.

A family-driven passion for Jiu-Jitsu

Ivanka’s interest in jiu-jitsu was sparked by her daughter, who began practising the sport first. Though she is still a relative novice, holding a blue belt, her dedication to training with the Valente brothers suggests a growing commitment to the discipline.

The Valente family has an extensive history in jiu-jitsu, with their father, Pedro Sr., holding a black belt earned under legendary Grandmaster Helio Gracie. The brothers have maintained their father’s legacy, training high-profile clients in self-defence and combat techniques.

The Philosophy of Jiu-Jitsu

Ivanka’s Instagram post, shared jointly with the Valente Brothers, reflected on the deeper meaning of the sport. The caption read: "Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

With her growing passion for the sport, Ivanka joins a list of high-profile figures who have embraced jiu-jitsu, recognising both its physical and mental benefits.