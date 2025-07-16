/She seduces and blackmails: Who is Seeka 'Miss Golf', woman allegedly behind Thailand monk sex blackmailing scandal who had 5,600 videos on phones?

Seeka 'Miss Golf', the woman at the centre of a scandal involving sex, money, and powerful Buddhist monks, has been arrested by police in Thailand. Shocking volumes of evidence, including thousands of explicit videos of monks in intimate situations, have been recovered from her mobile phones. Her alleged actions have led to a wider probe into the conduct of Buddhist clergy in Thailand, who are widely revered by the public. Here is what you should know about Seeka Miss Golf, the alleged femme fatale behind the Thailand sex and blackmailing scandal.

Thailand blackmail scandal: How Seeka Miss Golf operated

Wilawan Emsawat, aged 35, is described as Seeka Golf, or Sika Golf or Miss Golf in Thailand media reports. Arrested in Nonthaburi, outside Bangkok, she faces charges of money laundering, and supporting official misconduct, police said on Tuesday (Jul 15).

Wilawan allegedly formed romantic and physical relationships with up to 15 senior Buddhist monks across several major temples in Thailand.

Seeka Golf told investigators that she targeted wealthy, high‑ranking monks.

According to police, she extorted money by threatening to go public about the relationships after claiming that she was pregnant. She allegedly received millions of baht via bank transfers in return for her silence on the relationships with the monks. Investigators traced some of the money transfers to temple bank accounts.

Wilawan claimed earlier that the money had come from her online gambling. But authorities suspect it came from extortion and misuse of temple funds.

The incriminating evidence: Monks in compromising positions, some still in their saffron robes

Police recovered five mobile phones during a raid on Miss Golf's home. These devices contained incriminating evidence: More than 80,000 explicit photos and at least 5,600 video clips. The monks were in compromising positions in these, including some in which they still had their saffron robes on.





Thailand sex scandal arrest: What will happen to Seeka Miss Golf?

Wilawan was visibly distressed when arrested. Investigators are examining her financial transactions. They are also going through digital evidence, including deleted files. The Royal Thai Police's anti‑Corruption Division and Central Investigation Bureau are conducting a joint probe into alleged sexual misconduct, blackmail, temple fund transfers, and money laundering.

She is likely to face cases of sexual exploitation and temple fund misuse.

Her case is likely to have wider ramifications for the Buddhist religious institutions.

At least eight monks implicated in the scandal have been defrocked. More temple audits and crackdown measures are expected.

Legal reforms have been proposed, including criminalising illicit sex between monks and laypeople.