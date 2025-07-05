Sri Lankan man arrested at Bangkok airport after concealing three pythons in his underwear

Thai wildlife authorities apprehended a Sri Lankan man—known as Shehan/Seehan—at Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 2, 2025, following a body search that revealed three live ball pythons hidden in his underwear. He arrived from Colombo on July 1 and is a repeat offender with a history of smuggling exotic animals. He now faces charges under Thailand's Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act and customs regulations.