80,000 explicit photos and videos, monk robes found on woman arrested after Thailand monk sex scandal leads to defrocking of Buddhist clergy

Thailand monk sex and blackmail scandal: Seeka 'Miss' Golf, the woman at the centre of a Thailand monk sex and blackmail scandal, has been arrested. The woman in her mid-30s, whose real name is Wilawan Emsawat, allegedly seduced and entered into sexual relations with nearly 20 senior and wealthy monks from several Buddhist temples since 2019, according to Thai police. She was arrested on Tuesday (Jul 15) near Bangkok.

People of Thailand hold Buddhist monks in high reverence and the scandal has shaken their trust in Buddhist institutions. A wave of defrockings and temple audits has taken place in the aftermath of the scandal.Broader calls are being made to clean up monastic discipline and fiscal accountability.

How 'Miss Golf' blackmailed monks: The Thailand sex scandal

Aged in mid-30s, Miss Golf blackmailed high‑ranking monks using evidence of their romantic associations, and alleging financial misconduct.

According to Thailand media reports, Miss Golf used to gamble online and lost millions. In order to make more money, she devised the scheme to get into intimate relations with the monks, and then make extortion claims, seeking money in exchange for silence about the relationships. As per police, Seeka Golf extorted money after claiming to be pregnant or using some other romantic coercion.

80,000 explicit images and videos, monk robes found on woman at centre of Thailand monk sex scandal

Miss Golf was arrested from her home in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok. She faces charges of extortion, money laundering and accepting stolen goods. Police have found that a senior monk had transferred money to her from a bank account of his temple in northern Thailand.

Nearly 80,000 explicit images and videos were recovered during the raid at her residence, besides more than 10 monk robes and five phones, according to local media reports citing police.

Thailand monk sex scandal aftermath: Eight senior monks defrocked

At least eight senior Buddhist monks were disrobed over their alleged involvement in the sex scandal.

According to police, Miss Golf received nearly THB 1 million or $30,000 from ex-Abbot Chaokhun Arj of Wat Tri Thotsathep. Arj left the monkhood and fled to Laos in late June.





Thailand monk sex scandal rocks politics

Thailand is giving top priority to the case, with the Royal Thai Police’s Central Investigation Bureau probing the case, led by Police Lt Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew.

Authorities have promised deeper investigations into Buddhist temples nationwide, indicating an institutional clean-up.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai called for 'stricter regulations and financial transparency' of Buddhist institutions, such as temple audit reforms and oversight of monks' conduct.

The Central Investigation Bureau has introduced a public tip-off system and Facebook hotline for people to report monk misconduct.

Thailand monk sex scandal: Corruption and opulence of Buddhist clergy in focus

The monk sex scandal is the latest instance of a crisis of trust in Thailand's Buddhist clergy. There have been other high-profile cases in the past, including the jet-set monk case.

Another abbot was accused of embezzling temple assets.

As Buddhist institutions get billions in public donations every year, some monks have abused their position for personal gains and material indulgences, as opposed to celibacy, frugal life and morality expected of them.

Many in Thailand are seeking more transparency, oversight and enforcement.