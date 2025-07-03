LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Thailand appoints another acting prime minister
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 16:00 IST
Thailand appoints another acting prime minister
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 16:00 IST

Thailand appoints another acting prime minister

Thailand has ushered in the appointment of its second interim prime minister this week, following the Constitutional Court’s suspension of the country’s leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, fuelled by a phone call scandal with a key Cambodian political figure. Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assumed caretaker responsibilities on Thursday, two days after Paetongtarn was banned from duties, a government statement on Thursday confirmed.

Trending Topics

trending videos