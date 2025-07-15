10 sex scandals that shook politics of nations, ended careers, toppled governments

In 1998, the US was engulfed in a political scandal when the then-President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, a 22-year-old White House intern, was brought to the open. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” declared Clinton initially. But that didn't last as more revelations came in. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives for perjury and obstruction of justice, but was acquitted by the Senate and remained in office. The sex scandal, however, polarised the country and led to Lewinsky being seen as the villain for several years, before she fought and gained back respect. Clinton’s presidency survived the scandal, but his legacy was marked by it.

