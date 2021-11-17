Salt Bae is old news, this 'green onion bae' was called by police over his video

Everyone knows Salt Bae, the smart-looking chef sprinkling salt on steak in oh-so-smooth way. After he was an internet sensation, he keeps on popping up once in a while. There are many who imitated him but the man appears in a different league with high smoothness quotient.

But a noodle seller in Vietnam was called in by police on Tuesday for a parody video. Trying to look cool can't surely be a crime? So here's the story

Bui Tuan Lam, a 38-year-old noodle seller from the city of Danang was called by police.

All he had done was to make a video of himself just like Sat Bae. Only difference? He was adding green onion calling himself "Green Onion Bae".

So it's just a parody video right? No harm done?

A controversy involving one of Vietnamese ministers is being discussed in the country. Vietnam's Minister of Public had recently visited Salt Bae's (not 'Green Onion Bae') restaurant in London.

No problem there but images of him having gold leaf encrusted steak did rounds on social media. This steak costs USD 1960. A public office bearer having such an expensive dish was cause of surprise.

Then came Bui Tuan Lam's video with green onions. Was it seen to be mocking the minister himself?

"The video I made was for fun and for advertising my beef noodle shop. More customers have been coming since I posted it," said Lam, who added it was not clear if the police summons was because of his video.

Police in Vietnam routinely summon activists and people publicly critical of the ruling Communist Party for questioning.

(With inputs from agency)