Roseanne Barr's new stand-up special Cancel This! LIVE telecast, release date, TV channel & subscription

Cancel This! by Roseanne Barr: Roseanne Barr, an American comedian, is back with her one-hour stand-up comedy special Cancel This! With the highly anticipated show making its debut on Monday, February 13, Barr will restart her career as a comedian after 20 years. In 2022, FOX Nation announced Roseanne Barr's comeback to comedy with a new stand-up comedy special, Cancel This! They filmed it in front of a live studio audience at Cullen Theatre, Houston, Texas. 'Cancel This' attributes to Barr's classic comedic style. She shares her experiences, like growing up in a Jewish family in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, shifting to Texas, and many more. FOX Nation also wishes to give Roseanne Barr's fans a deeper look into her life and career. So, they have decided to release 'Who is Roseanne Barr?' in connection with the stand-up special.

Cancel This! by Roseanne Barr's release date

After 20 years, Roseanne Barr is back again in the comedy arena. On Monday, February 13, 2023, FOX Nation is releasing her new stand-up special, Cancel This!

Roseanne Barr kickstarted her career with her show in 1987. However, HBO, the producing channel, cancelled the 'On Location: The Roseanne Barr Show' shortly after. Roseanne, a mother of five, has gone through three marriages and divorces. Her sitcom, Roseanne, co-starring John Goodman, ran for nine seasons on ABC. Moreover, Barr won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Actress for the show.

Furthermore, the comedian ran for the position of the president of United States in 2012 and lost. In 2018, after witnessing blockbuster ratings, Roseanne's show got cancelled due to her controversial and allegedly racist tweets.

Cancel This! by Roseanne Barr: Where to Watch?

Since the show Cancel This featuring Roseanne Barr is a FOX Nation exclusive, you can watch it directly on the streaming service. You can avail of the subscription that includes content on lifestyle, entertainment, and documentaries.

FOX Nation complements the FOX News Channel experience. The only-for-members service that reaches its consumers directly costs $5.99 a month or $ 64.99 a year.