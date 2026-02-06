/Polymarket has a 'Will Jesus return' bet going on. YES shares just doubled

Polymarket has a bet going on, not about a new war and intrusion, but about Lord Jesus. Titled "Will Jesus Christ return before 2027?", it started in December, and the odds of this happening have mysteriously doubled overnight. A total of $900,000 has been placed on this wager, and the number of people who actually believe this could happen has suddenly risen. Polymarket is a cryptocurrency-based online prediction platform where people can place bets on world events. Most recently,the Trump administration's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made headlines when someone ended up making a lot of money on a bet. Currently, an American attack on Iran is one of the most popular bets on the platform. Meanwhile, the bet on Jesus Christ returning started with a 2.6 per cent chance in December. On Thursday (February 5), the odds for a "YES" had moved to 4.3 cents, while they stand at 95.8 cents for "No."

If Jesus does not return?

So if Jesus does not return, Polymarket's 'No' shares, that are currently trading at 96¢, would lead to a 4¢ profit per share by December 31, 2026, a return of 4.17 per cent. Social media users are calling it "free money" and a win-win situation. A user wrote, "As my son points out, this is free money. Bet that Jesus won't come back. If he doesn't, you win. If he does, will your money really matter?"

About the spike in confidence regarding the return of Jesus, Polymarket said, "Those betting on the return of Jesus on Polymarket this year have outperformed Bitcoin investors over the past ~5 years." This means that anyone who bought “Yes” on Jesus Christ returning in 2026, the start of the year, has already outperformed ETH holders from the last six years, a user explained.

Why are people doing this?



Profit: Betting on this topic offers to many a "safe" way to make money. By betting "No," people are essentially using the market like a high-interest savings account. As long as Jesus doesn't return, they get their money back, plus a small profit. Those betting yes are probably just doing it for fun or to see the chart move. The "win-win" logic stands since some users argue that if you bet "Yes" and win, you get money, and if you bet "Yes" and Jesus really returns, the world is ending anyway, so the money doesn't matter.

