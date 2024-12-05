Berlin, Germany

It's purely white and truly blank. A barren white canvas has given an entirely new meaning to “drawing a blank.”

Advertisment

The canvas has been valued at more than $1.5 million and has been put up for auction in Germany.

Minimalist American painter Robert Ryman's 1970 piece, titled “General 52″ x 52″,” will be kept for auction at the Ketterer Kunst auction house in Berlin on December 6 and 7.

Also Read: AI-powered 'Death Clock' predicts the day when you will die. Details here

Advertisment

The artwork looks completely blank, however, the all-white canvas has a slightly darker white frame which has been painted with enamel and enamel paints, which are generally used for painting metal.

These paint types were used over a cotton canvas and it resulted in a very delicate piece which was not possible to be sent for a global view before the sale.

“The material is very sensitive and the smallest traces in the flawless surface would immediately reduce the value of the work significantly,” said Ketterer Kunst, in a statement in which the painting was described to be “in very good condition.”

Advertisment

“That’s why we are not sending it on a journey," he said.

Robert Ryman and his experimental art

Robert Ryman was a painter who was famous for his experimental work which was generally void of colour and stark white. In 2019, he died at the age of 88.

The painter did not receive any formal art training, but actually, he was a jazz pianist who indulged in painting as a hobby after he took the job of a security guard at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Also Read: A 'mindfulness' city is coming up in Asia. It will have its own laws

Some of his sterile works started debates in the art community, however, many of his pieces were sold for millions.

“White is not always white. The white colour makes light, movement and the structure of the material visible,” said Simone Wichmann, who is the auction house expert.

“The viewer is challenged and becomes the creator of the art," Wichmann added.

(With inputs from agencies)