/November 2025 holidays: Complete list of public and bank holidays this month

After October, a month full of festivities like Diwali and Chhath, India is ready to enter November, a relatively calmer month with fewer public and bank holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, this month you will see 11 days when the banks will remain closed.
These days also include weekends along with festivals. Therefore, refer to the holiday list before planning a visit to your bank for services such as opening a new account, updating a passbook, or accessing a locker.
However, it is important to note that apart from physical branches, other essential services like ATMs, internet banking, UPI, cash deposit machines, and mobile banking applications will operate normally.
Bank holidays as per RBI guidelines
- Every Sunday
- Second and fourth Saturdays of the month
- Public holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act
- State-specific holidays declared by respective governments
List of bank holidays in November 2025
- November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Kut: Manipur
- November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Puducherry Liberation: Puducherry
- November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Haryana Day: Haryana
- November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Kannada Rajyotsava/ Igas-Baghwal: Karnataka, Bengaluru region & Dehradun
- November 2, 2025 (Sunday)-Weekly holiday nationwide
- November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)-Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima: Major cities across India, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Srinagar, Shimla, Dehradun & more
- November 6, 2025 (Thursday)-Nongkrem Dance Festival: Meghalaya
- November 7, 2025 (Friday)-Wangala Festival: Meghalaya
- November 8, 2025 (Saturday)-Second Saturday & Kanakadasa Jayanti: Nationwide, Karnataka for the festival
- November 9, 2025 (Sunday)-Weekly holiday nationwide
- November 16, 2025 (Sunday)-Weekly holiday nationwide
- November 22, 2025 (Saturday)-Fourth Saturday nationwide
- November 23, 2025 (Sunday)-Seng Kut Snem: Meghalaya
- November 25, 2025 (Tuesday)-Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day: Punjab
- November 30, 2025 (Sunday)-Weekly holiday nationwide