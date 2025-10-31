/November 2025 holidays: Complete list of public and bank holidays this month

After October, a month full of festivities like Diwali and Chhath, India is ready to enter November, a relatively calmer month with fewer public and bank holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, this month you will see 11 days when the banks will remain closed.

These days also include weekends along with festivals. Therefore, refer to the holiday list before planning a visit to your bank for services such as opening a new account, updating a passbook, or accessing a locker.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, it is important to note that apart from physical branches, other essential services like ATMs, internet banking, UPI, cash deposit machines, and mobile banking applications will operate normally.

Also Read: Storm chaser pukes on camera while flying through eye of Hurricane Melissa

Bank holidays as per RBI guidelines

Every Sunday

Second and fourth Saturdays of the month

Public holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act

State-specific holidays declared by respective governments

List of bank holidays in November 2025

November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Kut: Manipur

November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Puducherry Liberation: Puducherry

November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Haryana Day: Haryana

November 1, 2025 (Saturday)-Kannada Rajyotsava/ Igas-Baghwal: Karnataka, Bengaluru region & Dehradun

November 2, 2025 (Sunday)-Weekly holiday nationwide

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)-Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima: Major cities across India, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Srinagar, Shimla, Dehradun & more

Also Read: Passenger attacks crew when told not to use toilet while landing