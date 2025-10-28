A video has created buzz online where the US President Donald Trump was seen being escorted by the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. In the video, the Japanese PM was seen with Trump in Tokyo's Akasaka Palace on Tuesday to witness an honour guard and an accompanying band during a disorganised welcome ceremony and their first meeting.

After the ceremony, the 64-year-old Takaichi descended from a platform and started to circle the room in a clockwise direction. The American president was seen trailing behind, and Sanae extended her arm to encourage him to keep walking when he paused and stood beside the band.

Meanwhile, the White House seemed upset over the portrayal of the president after some parts of the video went viral.

In response to X user Acyn's viral clip, the official White House Rapid Response 47 account posted a lengthier version of the incident, writing: “Why didn’t you share the full video, dumba--?”