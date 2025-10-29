/Israel launches multiple strikes on Gaza hours after Netanyahu warns ‘heavy price' against Hamas strike

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 24:28 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 24:28 IST
Gaza strike Photograph: (AFP)

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas attacked its troops despite an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, and vowed the group would "pay a heavy price".

 

Just weeks after a peace deal was brokered between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the region's civil defence said on Tuesday (Oct 28) that the IDF launched at least three air strikes on the Palestinian territory. It came shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to conduct further attacks.

"The occupation is now bombing Gaza with at least three air strikes despite the ceasefire agreement", Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas attacked its troops despite an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, and vowed the group would "pay a heavy price".

"The terrorist organisation Hamas will pay a heavy price for attacking IDF soldiers in Gaza and for violating the agreement to return the bodies of the hostages. Hamas's attack today on IDF soldiers in Gaza is a crossing of a bright red line, to which the IDF will respond with great force," Katz said in a statement released by his office.

