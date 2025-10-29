/Israel launches multiple strikes on Gaza hours after Netanyahu warns ‘heavy price' against Hamas strike

Just weeks after a peace deal was brokered between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the region's civil defence said on Tuesday (Oct 28) that the IDF launched at least three air strikes on the Palestinian territory. It came shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to conduct further attacks.

"The occupation is now bombing Gaza with at least three air strikes despite the ceasefire agreement", Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas attacked its troops despite an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, and vowed the group would "pay a heavy price".

