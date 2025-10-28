/Passenger attacks crew when told not to use toilet while landing

A passenger who boarded a SriLankan Airlines flight from Riyadh attacked the crew when they told him he could not use the lavatory during landing. The 28-year-old took Flight 266 from Riyadh to Colombo, which was about to land at around 6 am. At this time, the seat belt signs were on, and the use of the toilet was prohibited, as is standard practice. But the man still got up and went towards the facility. When told that he could not use it since the plane was landing, he turned violent. The man from Saudi Arabia attacked two flight attendants and hit them. The rest of the crew and some passengers quickly intervened and subdued him. He was handed over to the police after landing at 6:32 am. The man was supposed to take a flight to Malaysia from Colombo, but his antics landed him in jail.

The nature of the injuries of the crew is not known, although they did not receive any kind of medical treatment after reaching the airport. The passenger is facing criminal charges at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court No. 1, View from the Wing reported. It is a basic rule on flights to remain seated and not to use the lavatory after the signs are switched on. However, in some cases, the crew might allow passengers to use the lavatory, depending on the urgency. Some airlines, such as United, lock the lavatories for descent, mostly to avoid any injuries caused by turbulence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Drunk passenger assaults flight staff