/Drunk on 'three beers', passenger body checks crew member, 'twists' staff member's breast

A 31-year-old drunk woman created a ruckus while trying to travel from Salt Lake City to Portland, pushing a crew member into a seat and body checking her, and then getting into a physical altercation with a Delta employee, twisting her breast. Cody Sierra Marie Bryne got on the Delta flight on Thursday. The problem started after she had already boarded the flight. However, she was blocking the aisle, and despite a flight attendant's repeated requests to move, she refused. Later, Cody moved but "shoulder‑checked" the crewmember into a seat, View from the Wing reported. This led to the captain ordering her to be removed from the aircraft. However, her antics did not stop here. After reaching the concourse, she ran away and tried hiding in a secure area. But the airline staff surrounded her. To get them off her way, she grabbed a Delta employee by the neck, pulled her hair, and then grabbed and twisted her breast.

She left the gate and ran towards the exit gate. Officials found her trying to book another ticket on another airline. She resisted them but was finally arrested, and two officers had to cuff her together. The police smelled alcohol on her breath. She also couldn't walk properly. While questioning, she admitted that she had three beers before boarding the flight. Cody was charged with: sexual battery (class‑A misdemeanour), assault (class‑B misdemeanour), interfering with an officer and public intoxication. She was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and will be produced in court.

Delta issued a statement on the incident and said, "Delta has zero tolerance for abusive, disruptive or unlawful behaviour on our flights. The safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority, and we take all incidents seriously. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds."

