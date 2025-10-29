/Storm chaser pukes on camera while flying through eye of Hurricane Melissa

A storm chaser going through the eye of Hurricane Melissa puked on national TV, and the incident has made him instantly famous. Matthew Cappucci fell sick on camera while describing the storm of the century.
A storm chaser riding through Hurricane Melissa threw up on national TV following intense turbulence. Matthew Cappucci, a senior meteorologist with MyRadarWX, knew what he signed up for when he got on a plane to fly throw what is being called the "Storm of the Century." He was describing the storm from the inside when he suddenly felt queasy and barfed into a sick bag. Cappucci is not embarrassed by it, and in fact, the incident has made him even more popular. He later spoke to other broadcasters about his experience of flying through the eye of Hurricane Melissa. “Puking on national TV. I think my television career has peaked,” Cappucci wrote on X. He wrote in the comments that he was aware of what could go wrong, but says it “was worth it 10 fold”. “Also, rest assured, I was fine 5 minutes later,” he wrote. The video shows Cappucci talking about the storm, and then holding a barf bag and vomiting into it after rough turbulence.
Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Jamaica on Tuesday, flooding the country and triggering landslides. The parish of St. Elizabeth is "underwater", and has sustained extreme damage, Jamaica’s minister of local government, Desmond McKenzie, said. He also said that parts of Clarendon in southern Jamaica were also devastated by the storm. However, there are no official reports of deaths. Three families in the community of Black River in western Jamaica are trapped in their homes. An official platform has been launched by Jamaica’s government to “coordinate relief, mobilise support, and manage recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.” It has now dropped to “a category 3 hurricane”, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).