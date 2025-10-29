/Storm chaser pukes on camera while flying through eye of Hurricane Melissa

A storm chaser riding through Hurricane Melissa threw up on national TV following intense turbulence. Matthew Cappucci, a senior meteorologist with MyRadarWX, knew what he signed up for when he got on a plane to fly throw what is being called the "Storm of the Century." He was describing the storm from the inside when he suddenly felt queasy and barfed into a sick bag. Cappucci is not embarrassed by it, and in fact, the incident has made him even more popular. He later spoke to other broadcasters about his experience of flying through the eye of Hurricane Melissa. “Puking on national TV. I think my television career has peaked,” Cappucci wrote on X. He wrote in the comments that he was aware of what could go wrong, but says it “was worth it 10 fold”. “Also, rest assured, I was fine 5 minutes later,” he wrote. The video shows Cappucci talking about the storm, and then holding a barf bag and vomiting into it after rough turbulence.