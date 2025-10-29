/Indian man picks mother's birthday as lottery number—Here's what happened next!

Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian man living in Abu Dhabi, became the winner of the UAE Lottery's historic Dh100 million (over Rs 240 crore) jackpot. His life changed forever during the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18. In a video shared by the UAE Lottery on X (formerly Twitter), Anilkumar can be seen celebrating his win amidst golden confetti, holding a ceremonial cheque. The Lottery’s post read, “From anticipation to celebration, this is the moment that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget.” It added, “For Anilkumar, October 18 wasn’t just another day—it was the day his life was transformed.”

Reflecting on his lucky ticket, Anilkumar mentioned that his choice was simple: an Easy Pick. He added, “The last number was special to me because it’s my mum's birthday.” Describing his reaction upon learning he had won, Anilkumar said, “I was in shock, sitting on the sofa, feeling that yes, I really won.”

While he dreams of buying a supercar and enjoying time at a luxury resort or a seven-star hotel, his most sincere wish is to spend quality moments with his family. “I just want to bring my family here to the UAE and enjoy life together,” he shared. Anilkumar also expressed a desire to invest the money wisely, saying, “I want to manage this amount properly. I have the funds now, but I need to think carefully about how I use them and aim to do something significant.”