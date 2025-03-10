Elon Musk owned X (formerly Twitter) platform went down for the second time within hours for users across the globe on Monday (March 10). Users on X faced outage problems on Monday morning around 9.45 am. They reported the issue in their X feed. Users who tried to use the app received a message saying, "Something went wrong, but don’t fret. It’s not your fault." Others have been able to access the popular app.

Is twitter down or it’s just me pic.twitter.com/x1GfAy2VLH — Julianna 𐚁 (@bgtangaggedme) March 10, 2025

X users from countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Malaysia, and Australia reported the same problems. The SpaceX and Tesla owner, Elon Musk, acquired the ownership of the X platform in 2022 in a reported $43-44 billion (£37.9 billion) deal after months of legal proceedings. Later, he changed the name of Twitter to X.

Twitter/X was down for nearly an hour this morning. pic.twitter.com/zkdOiOdmrM — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 10, 2025

The outage was reported on the 'DownDetector' website, which receives reports from many sources, including issues on its platform. According to the DownDetector data, multiple complaints were registered regarding the X outage.

was the app down for everyone else pic.twitter.com/DDUDLfsSTt — AARON (@lidolmix) March 10, 2025

Some users tweeted on X, "Is Twitter down, or is it just me?" Others wrote, "Twitter/X was down for nearly an hour this morning." Some expressed their fear, writing, "Was the app down for everyone else?"

The Independent also tweeted the message, "X down: Twitter not working amid major outage." People showed their disappointment in their X posts.

X down: Twitter not working amid major outage https://t.co/SlB49Dx4yF — The Independent (@Independent) March 10, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)