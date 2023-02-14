Meet world's oldest professor who even at 93-year-old continues to teach children

Most of us look forward to retiring. Many people plan forward for the big event. They plan a life of comfort and ease, where they can just lie around and in slang terms "just chill". However, for this 93-year-old professor, age is just a word and retirement is an alien concept. For this India-based scholar, Chilukuri Santhamma, Physics is a passion and teaching is her purpose in life, one which she continues to pursue even at her advanced age. Santhamma, who was born in the southeastern Indian State of Andhra Pradesh on March 8, 1929, retired in 1989 at the age of 60. However, despite her retirement, she chose to continue teaching and now has been inspiring young minds for seven decades.

To fulfil her passion for teaching, every day, the nonagenarian travels 60 kilometres from Vizag to Vizianagaram. She teaches Physics at Andhra's Centurian University.

Santhamma's mother Vanajakshamma reportedly lived a ripe old age of 104, a fact which continues to inspire this 93-year-old university professor. At this age, she is in fact the world's oldest teaching professor.

She holds B.Sc honours in Physics and a D.Sc (equivalent to PhD) in Microwave Spectroscopy from Andhra University.

In her long, prestigious career, she has served many roles; lecturer, professor, reader and even investigator for various central government departments.

The university professor has also received several honours, and awards for her analysis of Atomic Spectroscopy and Molecular Spectroscopy and also won a gold medal in the Veteran Scientists’ class in 2016. Santhamma is also an author; she wrote a book on Puranas, Vedas and Upanishads, titled, "Bhagavad Gita - The Divine Directive".

(With inputs from agencies)

