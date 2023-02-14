Best revenge! Name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal this Valentine's Day

A Texas zoo has a creative Valentine's Day idea for all broken hearts. Now, you can do a good deed while taking a step further in your breakup journey. Without saying anything or going all berserk on your ex-partner, you can name a cockroach, veggie or rodent after your ex-beau for a small fee and then feed it to one of the animals present in the zoo to take some sweet revenge, but all in a fun spirit.

For those unaware, San Antonio Zoo offers a special Valentine's Day greeting for exes who just won't bug off. For just a $10 donation, you can ask the zoo to name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and then feed it to an animal. If you don't like bugs, you can pick a vegetable for $5 or a rodent for $25.

Isn't it a fun and creative idea? By doing so, you will be supporting their annual 'Cry Me a Cockroach' fundraiser and "the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world".

All donors will get a digital V-day card showing their support for the zoo. They can also ask the organisation to send their ex-beau a digital V-day card on their behalf, informing them that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie was named after them and then fed to an animal.

A tiempo para desquitarte de tu ex pareja en San Valentín, el zoológico de San Antonio lanzó su campaña de recaudación de fondos “Llórame una cucaracha” o “ Cry me a cockroach”.

Toda la información. ➡️ https://t.co/oGquEyW6Vp pic.twitter.com/XDn6Ss30Kt — Univision 41 San Antonio (@UnivisionSATX) January 12, 2023

Roses are red, violets are blue.... I've got a cockroach for YOU!@SanAntonioZoo is once again hosting it’s Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser, go to https://t.co/uSmUa1oz5W for information on how you can sign up and donate! pic.twitter.com/wpXUUCGvlb — Councilman Manny Pelaez (@District8Manny) February 9, 2023

You can also select a $150 upgrade, which includes a personalised video message showing their cockroach, rodent or vegetable being devoured by a cute animal in the zoo.

The annual event is a hit and last year, they received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 US states and over 30 different countries. The money collected in the fundraiser goes towards their mission of securing a future for wildlife. If you, too, wish to participate, you can visit their website, submit your ex's name and make the donation.

