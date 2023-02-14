Steven Spielberg reveals why he doesn't regret turning down Harry Potter franchise

Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has helmed projects like West Side Story, The Fabelmans, Lincoln and War Horse, has no regrets about turning down the offer to direct the first Harry Potter movie in 2001 because it enabled him to spend more time with his wife Kate Capshaw and watch his children grow.

For those uninitiated, the 76-year-old director was asked to helm Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie in the wizardry franchise based on JK Rowling's best-selling novels. However, he snubbed the movie so that he could spend more time with his family rather than on a film set.

"The personal meaning about (how the conflict between) art and family will tear you in half happened to me later, after I had already established myself as a filmmaker, as a working director," Spielberg told Indian director SS Rajamouli.

"There were several films I chose not to make. I chose to turn down the first Harry Potter to basically spend the next year and a half with my family, my young kids growing up," he shared. "So I'd sacrificed a great franchise, which today looking back I'm very happy to have done, to be with my family."

"Kate and I started raising a family and we started having children. The choice I had to make in taking a job that would move me to another country for four of five months where I wouldn't see my family every day," Spielberg added.

Spielberg shares seven children with his ex-wife Amy Irving and his current wife Kate Capshaw. A son Max, 37, with his first wife Amy Irving. And, kids Theo, 34, Sasha, 32, Sawyer, 30, Mikaela, 28, Destry, 26, and step-daughter Jessica Capshaw, 46, with wife Kate Capshaw.

The Sorcerer's Stone was helmed by Chris Columbus. He earned three Oscar nominations and made young actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint international stars.

