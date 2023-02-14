ugc_banner

'Because of them you're No.1': Daughter's viral TikTok boosts father's book to Amazon's thriller book list

Washington, United StatesEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Feb 14, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Responding to his overnight fame, Richard was seen crying in the following video while reading the comment section of the TikTok post. (IC:TimothyOShea) Photograph:(Twitter)

His book was initially published in 2012 and tells the story of an FBI forensic anthropologist investigating a serial killer who kills women and dumps their bodies in southern Indiana

It's a dream come true for Llyod Devereux Richards, makes to Amazon's top Serial Killer Thriller list finally after his daughter uploaded a video on TikTok with a simple caption, "I'd love for him to get some sales."

Richards who worked as a full-time attorney spent 14 years writing his books and some 11 years hoping for his book 'Stone maiden' to take off, BBC reported.

The father of three, responded to his daughter saying that "I'm ready for a nap."

Soon his video went viral and has fetched around 40 million views and some 1.4 million likes till now.

Fans on the social media platform were too quick to praise the book and the author. 

One user said, "I've never ordered something so fast in my life."

Responding to his overnight fame, Richard was seen crying in the following video while reading the comment section of the TikTok post. His daughter cried, too, thanking users for the purchases. She told her dad, "becuase of them you're number one."

Watch | Home turned book store/library safe haven for many

In the video, his daughter also said that after 25 years of little hope, her father's video acts as a reminder that one should never give up. 

His book was initially published in 2012 and tells the story of an FBI forensic anthropologist investigating a serial killer who kills women and dumps their bodies in southern Indiana. 

The book has been inspired by Richard's previous work. His amazon profile mentions that he has a developed sense of crime knowledge while working as a senior law clerk for an Indiana court, who conducted research and wrote drafts for published opinions, including one on the appeal of a serial killer sentenced to death.  

(With inputs from agencies)

