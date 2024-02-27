Man's overindulgence in Tinder leads him to therapy

While dating apps have become commonplace, concerns about excessive use have arisen due to their widespread popularity. Tinder, a widely used app, exemplifies this trend and recent reports shed light on the potential for addiction.

One individual's experience illustrates this concern, a British man's dependence on Tinder, marked by daily swiping through hundreds of profiles, prompts him to seek professional help, highlighting the potential drawbacks of excessive app use.

The case, as reported by a New York Post report, revolves around a Tinder user named Ed Turner, whose primary motivation was not finding a match but seeking validation. The 27-year-old reportedly found excitement in observing how many women "liked" his profile, likening it to an adrenaline rush.

Interestingly, he expressed no desire to meet these women in person, and his emotional state seemed to hinge on their responses, feeling disheartened if they didn't reply to his messages.

"I would get highs when I was getting a lot of matches with people that I found attractive, but it would always be followed by a crash because it's not sustainable," remarked Turner.

Motivated by a desire for external validation, the British man acknowledged that Tinder became his primary source of emotional support. He expanded his online dating presence by creating accounts on Hinge and Bumble, engaging in indiscriminate swiping behavior.

Turner reportedly juggled simultaneous conversations with up to ten women, seemingly waiting for them to initiate communication.

"Since I was swiping right on everyone and fully engulfed in the 'game,' I lost all sense of self. Those apps affected my entire mood and personality," he claimed, noting that it distorted his reality.

Despite meeting someone special on Tinder and being in a relationship with her, his addiction eventually led him back to the app. "It made me feel like a bad partner. I didn't do anything, and I never talked to women while I was in that relationship, but it had an effect on me," he said. "That high was gone."

Following the end of the relationship, he sought therapy and received a diagnosis of depression and borderline personality disorder. According to the New York Post, he has now discontinued the use of dating apps.