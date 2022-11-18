5 SHOCKING stories that reveal the dark side of online dating apps

1. India's Tinder Swindler

Dating apps and sites are cluttered with a plethora of fake profiles where thousands of people every year under the guise of romance target innocent beings and fraud them. They often do this through popular social media sites like Instagram or Facebook or other dating apps like Tinder. When the world was hit by COVID pandemic there was a spike in the number of people flocking to the internet seeking a salve for isolation. A man named Ramesh Kumar Swain, who married and defrauded and married 27 women from ten different states for money is India's 'Tinder Swindler', named after a documentary on Netflix. In the documentary, a notorious man posed as a wealthy and wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. In a similar manner, Swain also took full advantage of the women’s helplessness and laid elaborate traps. Among one of Odisha's most notorious fraudsters, Swain targeted women that were middle-aged, educated, and well-off but were coping with divorce, or had family issues. The good part of the story? The 66-year-old con man was nabbed by the Odisha police for his wrongdoing while he was travelling in a car in Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

2. 'Dexter' inspired Shraddha Aaftab murder case

The gruesome killing of Shraddha Walker who was chopped into pieces is pushing people to reflect on the menace of these online dating apps. Shraddha, whose body was disposed of after a brutal murder, met Aaftab Poonawala on an online dating app. They met through the online dating app Bumble in 2019. Both then moved to Delhi from Mumbai. Did Shraddha had the slightest of clue that by subscribing to the dating app she is apparently inching closer to a trap laid by this violent sexual predator who would kill her like an animal. In the interrogation, Aaftab admitted that on May 18, after an argument, he strangled Shraddha and dismembered her body into 35 pieces to dispose it off easily without arousing suspicion. He also confessed that after “chopping the body”, he “washed the blood and stuffed the pieces in plastic bags and then kept them in the fridge”. After the grisly murder, Aaftab continued to talk to multiple women opn dating apps. Aaftab a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli where he kept the severed body parts of Shraddha before dumping them across the forest area over several days in a 'Dexter' inspired crime.

3. Woman drugged man, lures him of lakhs

A woman in Pune lured a man of robbing his valuables. She met him via Tinder dating application. It all started when the women told that man that she wants to meet and grab some drinks. When the duo met, the suspect woman offered a cold drink to the man. Soon after having the drink, the complainant went unconscious. Why? The women had mixed the drink with a substance that led him losing his conscious. Taking undue advantage of his condition, the woman stole a gold chain and mobile phone of the man worth Rs 1.10 lakh. Upon the complaint, the woman was booked by the police. Youth across the globe are constantly swiping their screens in a bid to find a suitable match. Not all who hook up online hold a bad experience but thousands get trapped.

4. A pseudo-therapist woman targets a man

In a cheating case filed in Karnataka, a woman took money from a man she met on Tinder. She posed as a wellness therapist on the online dating site. It so happened... The duo on Tinder. One day, the man told the woman that he was stressed. Tapping the iron when its hot, she told the man about his Instagram page and claimed to be a wellness therapist. Throughout the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19, the man took wellness therapy classes through Instagram. He even paid the woman Rs 3.15 lakhs. Later, the man insisted her to meet however she refused to do so. The man sent her lewd and pornographic texts and upon this stage the woman blocked him. The man was found that the woman had as many as 15 social media profiles. Finally, the man took matters to court and filed a case against the woman. As per media reports, the Karnataka High Court recently refused to quash the cheating case filed against the women.

5. Woman raped by man she met online

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the national capital whom she had met on a dating app. A case was registered on June 3 based on the woman's complaint in which the victim alleged that she was raped by a man at a hotel in Dwarka area of Delhi on May 30. "The victim woman, who used to work in a shop, alleged that she met the accused through Tinder (dating app)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said, as reported by IANS. There has been a shift in how people are using the dating apps. People are increasing ghosting, cheating and conning their so-called partners online. Millions use these addictive apps and fall their victims and --- the number is only growing.

