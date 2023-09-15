Johnson & Johnson has ditched its 136-year-old iconic logo. Know why

Johnson & Johnson is bidding adieu to its old, instantly recognisable 'cursive' logo that has been its brand identity for the last 136 years. The healthcare giant on Thursday (September 14) said it will replace the logo with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The original logo based on co-founder James Wood Johnson’s handwritten cursive signature will be replaced by a rather plain font with a different shade of red, which will aim to recognise the company's shift into a “pure play health care company".

"The new Johnson & Johnson brand identity builds on the company’s legacy, while also modernising key elements to showcase healthcare innovation in a way that’s inclusive and brings the company's warm, caring nature to life," the pharma giant said in an official release.

The pharma company added that the "new ampersand captures a caring, human nature" and "presents itself as a more globally recognisable symbol," representing "the openness of the brand, as well as the connections that bring the company’s purpose to life".

Response from netizens

The netizens had a subdued response to the announcement with one saying: "I'm not a marketing guru, but if something has worked for 136 years why mess with success?" while another added: "The new logo might take some time getting used to but it sure looks modern."

A third responded saying: "This will not boost sales, but rather cause confusion. This is devoid of any consumer input. The original signature spoke to a pride of ownership. This new move makes me question what they are committed to for the next generation."

Although it is a big change for the company, shoppers are unlikely to notice the difference in the short term as the cursive logo will still be used on the brand's consumer products such as Band-Aid and Tylenol.

Notably, Johnson & Johnson recently split into two companies, with one focusing on medical devices and medications while the other primarily zoning in on consumer health products, under the brand named 'Kenvue'. A Kenvue spokesperson said the J&J branding on products like Band-Aids will gradually be removed.

The signature logo was most prominently displayed on the bottles of the company's now-discontinued talcum-based baby powder, accused of causing cancer by hundreds of lawsuits - a claim that the company has denied vehemently.

