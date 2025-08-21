/It was a murder-suicide: Woman in US shot dead her husband, children before killing self

Autopsy reports have revealed that a 34-year-old woman in the United States killed her husband, son, and daughter before taking her own life. Emily Long fatally shot her husband, Ryan Long, 48; her son, Parker Long, aged eight; and her daughter, Ryan Long, aged six, in what police are describing as a murder-suicide in New Hampshire.

How the New Hampshire murder-suicide was revealed

Someone placed a 911 call on Monday evening (Aug 18), saying some people were diseased. Police reached the spot and discovered their bodies on Monday at their home in Madbury. A third child, a toddler, was found unharmed in the house.

According to the autopsy report, both children died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Ryan Long had been shot multiple times. Emily Long died of a single shot.

How the deaths in New Hampshire happened

According to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, "The woman took a handgun from the home and caused the deaths of Ryan Long and her two children, then took her own life immediately thereafter."

Authorities said investigators are still piecing together what was happening inside the household leading up to the tragedy, while asking public not to speculate.

Husband murdered in New Hampshire had brain cancer

Ryan Long, who worked as a school psychologist at Oyster River Middle School in Durham and also as an adjunct professor at Plymouth State University, had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to The Boston Globe, citing his cousin.

He was receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Emily Long reportedly worked as an operations manager at Wing-Itz, a chicken wing restaurant, and had studied hospitality management at the University of New Hampshire.

Family in shock after US murder-suicide

The cousin told reporters that the family is in shock, especially given the support they had from friends and relatives. They were kind people, according to the cousin, who also said that family and friends would be coming together to grieve.