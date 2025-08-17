/Delhi son’s monstrous crime: Rapes elderly mother twice, calls it ‘punishment’

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, a 39-year-old man allegedly raped his 65-year-old mother on two occasions. The accused claimed that he was “punishing” his mother over suspicions that she was having an affair, according to the woman’s statement. The man was arrested after the woman approached the Hauz Qazi police station with her 25-year-old daughter on Friday (Aug 15) to file a complaint.

The victim lives with her husband, a retired government employee, the accused son, and her younger daughter. The elder daughter, who is married, lives in the same neighbourhood with her in-laws. In the complaint, the woman said that the assaults happened after the family returned from a pilgrimage trip.

“The woman stated that she had travelled to Saudi Arabia on July 25 with her husband, aged 72, and their daughter for pilgrimage. During the trip, her son allegedly called on her husband’s phone and accused her of having a ‘bad character’, demanding that his father return immediately to Delhi and divorce her,” a senior police officer said.

When the family returned home on August 1, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother. “He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoilt me,” the victim told police, according to an officer.

Frightened for her safety, the woman went to stay with her elder daughter. When she returned on August 11, the accused insisted on speaking to her privately. “He locked her in the room and raped her. He said that he was punishing her for her previous conduct even as she pleaded that she was his mother,” the officer said.

Initially, the woman did not report the incident out of fear and shame and began sleeping in her daughter’s room for safety.

On Thursday (Aug 14), the accused allegedly entered the room around 3:30 am and raped her again. The next day, she confided in her younger daughter, who urged her to approach the police.