South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil is back with a bang with another show titled Trigger, which premiered on streaming giant Netflix. The actor, who is best known for shows including Through the Darkness, The Fiery Priest, and Queen Seondeok, has featured in the latest series in a different role, compared to his previous projects. Trigger, the limited series, is basically about gun violence, which presumably can resonate with the audience, given that it has been happening in and around the world for quite some time.

Plot of the Trigger

It begins with a patrol cop named Lee Do (played by Kim Nam-gil), who is also a former military sniper, helping two people defuse the situation, who had gotten into a fight. The scene then follows in which he gets a call from a detective in solving the case of a man who was found dead (having hung himself). With every episode, the series showcases the danger of having guns in a society, which could lead to massive chaos.

It proceeds when the violence crisis grows day by day, Lee Do can't be sitting helpless, instead he joins hands with Moon Baek (played by Kim Young-Kwang), a stranger, who is also hiding his real identity in the entire scene.

Positive aspect of the show Trigger

South Korean show Trigger with ten episodes has shown the homicide, animal cruelty, people bursting out with anger, and how to deal with it instead of violence. It has made it in such a way as to make people aware of the repercussions.

The makers made a great attempt with the title to make people curious about the show. The psychological drama with ten episodes has made sure that it has meaning and context overall. The performance of the cast? Great. Cinematography and the dialogue? Have done an excellent job!

Moreover, the gun violence which have been shown in the show indirectly implies a similar situation in the United States, which is common due to fewer restrictions on gun control laws. For the unversed, in the first episode, it shows how a man jokes about the US' gun violence, while on the other hand, an angry young man is on the verge of a shooting rampage, showing a contrast here.

Why Trigger could have been much better?

Although the show showcased the real topic that is happening, it could have been a bit fast-paced. The makers did try to make the show by adding a dozen characters to justify their actual explanation of various scenes, which might have been inspired by real life. The ending of the show could have been done better, rather than leaving it unfinished.