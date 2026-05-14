Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting aboard an aircraft carrying a pointed political message from Tehran, “Minab168”, a reference to the 168 schoolchildren that were killed in a US strike on a school in Minab on February 28.

Images from Tehran showed the inscription “#Minab168” displayed prominently on the fuselage of the aircraft before Araghchi departed for India, marking his first visit to the country since the outbreak of the Iran war earlier this year.

The reference relates to the strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab, located in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities have described the attack as one of the deadliest civilian incidents of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

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Araghchi’s visit comes amid heightened tensions across West Asia, with the Iran conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate discussions during the BRICS gathering in Delhi. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with S. Jaishankar on regional stability, connectivity and energy security.

Araghchi targets ‘Western hegemony’ at BRICS meeting

Addressing the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday, Araghchi delivered a sharp criticism of the United States and urged BRICS nations to unite against what he called a Western-dominated global order.

“Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future,” he said.

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“What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression,” Araghchi added.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran’s ongoing conflict was part of a larger struggle against “Western hegemony” and called on BRICS members to take a unified stand.

“This is of fundamental importance to the BRICS+ community because the battle in which Iran has stood is in defence of all members and in defence of the new world we are building,” he said.

“Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to confront Western hegemony and the immunity that America thinks it enjoys,” Araghchi added.