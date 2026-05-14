/Trump-Xi talks spotlight US-China battle for global dominance: Which country is bigger superpower?

Technology has become an important field in the US-China rivalry, so much so that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have joined Trump’s delegation for China, among other business leaders. The US dominates in AI investment and major AI releases, according to Morgan Stanley. It also has an edge in semiconductors, especially through Nvidia’s CUDA software platform. China is substantially ahead in electric vehicles, both in terms of manufacturing and domestic adoption, according to the International Energy Agency.