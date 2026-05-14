/Iran permits 30 ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Thursday (May 14) said around 30 vessels had passed through the strategic Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday evening with Tehran’s approval, according to Iranian state media cited by Reuters.

Iranian media reported that naval authorities had allowed a group of Chinese ships to transit through the vital waterway after Beijing sought permission under what Tehran described as “Iranian-managed transit protocols”.

“Following a decision by the Islamic Republic, a number of Chinese vessels have been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian-managed transit protocols,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

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The agency added that the movement began on Wednesday evening after “an understanding on Iranian management protocols” between the two sides.

Iran has largely restricted shipping movement through the Strait since the outbreak of conflict involving the United States and Israel on February 28, significantly disrupting global maritime trade and energy markets.

In peacetime, the route handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the most strategically important waterways globally.

Iranian state television also reported that “more than 30 ships” had been allowed to pass through the Strait, though it was not immediately clear whether all the vessels were Chinese.

Two India-bound LPG vessels pass through Strait

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also confirmed that two LPG carrier vessels carrying cargo for India had safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial press briefing in New Delhi, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the ministry, said, “Two LPG carrier vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz.”

He said both vessels were transporting LPG cargo for India in coordination with the Indian Oil Corporation.

Officials said the first vessel, a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier carrying 19,965 metric tonnes of LPG with 21 foreign crew members onboard, crossed the Strait on May 13. The ship is expected to arrive at Kandla Port on May 16.

The second vessel, NV SUNSHINE, a Vietnam-flagged LPG carrier carrying 46,427 metric tonnes of LPG and 24 foreign crew members, safely crossed the Strait on May 14. It is expected to reach New Mangalore Port on May 18.