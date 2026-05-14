/‘Unacceptable’: MEA condemns attack on Indian-flagged vessel near Oman

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (May 14) strongly condemned the attack on an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman, calling the incident “unacceptable”. The MEA also expressed concerns over repeated attacks on commercial ships in the region as tensions remain in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, the ministry said that all Indian crew members were safe, thanking Omani authorities for rescuing them. This comes after a cargo vessel from Gujarat, Haji Ali, was struck by a drone or a missile.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on Thursday (May 14). The ministry did not share more details on the vessel or who attacked it.

He added, “All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them.”

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Jaiswal reiterated India’s concerns over attacks on commercial vessels in the region and endangering the lives of the civilian crew, saying that such incidents should be avoided.

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” he said.

This comes a day after UK-based maritime risk management group Vanguard said that the vessel reported an explosion after being struck by a missile or drone early Wednesday. Reportedly, the ship was carrying livestock and sailing from Somalia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The attack triggered a fire onboard that caused the ship to sink. All 14 crew members were rescued by the Oman Coast Guard and taken to Diba port.

Since the war began on February 28, at least two other Indian-flagged ships have been attacked in the Gulf. Last month, India summoned the Iranian envoy over the incidents.

Meanwhile, 13 India-flagged ships remain stuck in the Persian Gulf as they await passage through the conflict-hit route amid US-Iran tensions.