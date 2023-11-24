Internet's favourite person Orry to enter Bigg Boss, teases selfies with Salman Khan
Story highlights
Sharing the news himself, Orry shared pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set. He shared selfies with Indian reality TV show's host, superstar Salman Khan.
Sharing the news himself, Orry shared pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set. He shared selfies with Indian reality TV show's host, superstar Salman Khan.
Look who’s here in Bigg Boss house, the popular Indian reality TV show (Indian adaptation of Big Brother) – Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry as the netizens would know of him. The internet sensation who keeps everyone guessing about his profession as he gets spotted with star kids, entered the Bigg Boss house and chilled with Salman Khan a bit.
Sharing the news himself, Orry shared pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set. A new promo for the show also featured Orry. Taking to Instagram, Orry dropped two pictures with Salman Khan as they posed together on the Bigg Boss 17 stage.
One was a selfie with Salman Khan as he pulls off a funny expression. Another is him smiling with Salman as they look into the camera. In his caption, he wrote, “Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis).”
Commenting on the posts were star kids like Janhvi Kapoor who asked, "Is the world ready?”. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Aap Orry ke peeche…Orry aapke peeche (You are behind Orry and Orry is behind you)... too much fun."
trending now
Also read: Bobby Deol praises dad Dharmendra's performance in Rocky Aur Rani, 'Nobody can do the work..'
Orry to enter Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant
In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman also introduced Orry as a wildcard contestant. In the video, Salman joked about how many suitcases Orry was taking inside the Bigg Boss house. He said in Hindi, "You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with much stuff?" Orry also explained his ‘I am a Liver’ T-shirt to Salman.
The reality show is currently airing on TV and has contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, among others.