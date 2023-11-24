Internet's favourite person Orry to enter Bigg Boss, teases selfies with Salman Khan

Look who’s here in Bigg Boss house, the popular Indian reality TV show (Indian adaptation of Big Brother) – Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry as the netizens would know of him. The internet sensation who keeps everyone guessing about his profession as he gets spotted with star kids, entered the Bigg Boss house and chilled with Salman Khan a bit.

Sharing the news himself, Orry shared pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set. A new promo for the show also featured Orry. Taking to Instagram, Orry dropped two pictures with Salman Khan as they posed together on the Bigg Boss 17 stage.

One was a selfie with Salman Khan as he pulls off a funny expression. Another is him smiling with Salman as they look into the camera. In his caption, he wrote, “Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis).”