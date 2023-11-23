Bobby Deol praises dad Dharmendra's performance in Rocky Aur Rani, 'Nobody can do the work..'

Deol is currently busy promoting his next film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandhanna, Anil Kapoor and others. During the trailer launch event in Delhi, the actor talked about his father's performance in the Karan Johar movie and reacted to the Gadar 2 box office success.

He said in Hindi, “Papa ne jo kaam kiya hai Rocky rani main voh role koi aur nahi kar sakta tha. Gadar ne toh gadar macha diya. (Nobody can do the work, dad has done in Rocky Aur Rani. Gadar has done a terrific business). In the comedy rom-com film, Dharmendra's kissing scene with Shabana Azmi became the most-talked-about topic of the movie. And, became instantly viral.

Meanwhile talking about his role in Animal, Deol said, ''I want to thank Sandeep first. Especially because of my career situation, I would have never thought that I would ever get a great role like this.''

Recalling how he got the role, he said, ''One day I got a message from Sandeep reading, 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I would like to meet you.''



''At first, I was like is this real Sandeep or is this someone else having fun? But, then it was actually him. However, we met and he showed me a photo of mine of the time when I was not doing much work, but I used to play a celebrity cricket league. So, a photo was clicked there where I was standing and looking far away. So he (Sandeep) showed me that photo and said, 'I want you to take you in the movie because of your expression in this photograph and I want this. ' So, I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity,'' Deol said.

Sandeep's film has got ‘A’ – adult-only certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. At the trailer launch, Ranbir described the movie as ''adult-rated Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham.'' The action-packed trailer shows Ranbir in a violent avatar.



The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will face a clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal.

