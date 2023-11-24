It is Orry's world and we are all 'livers' of it

No one has captured the imagination of the Internet the way Orry has in recent months. Orhan Awatramani, lovingly called Orry, is perhaps India's first celebrity who is famous for being famous. If you are still racking your brains wondering what is he famous for, please don't, because Orry is an Internet sensation, BFF to almost all celebrity kids, and now a legitimate star in his own right - with a little bit of help from the paparazzi who can't seem to get enough of the ever-smiling face waving at the cameras whenever spotted exiting or entering a popular eatery in Mumbai every other day.

He is not an actor, no sir. He is on his way to becoming a reality star as he makes his entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house (India's version of Big Brother). If he succeeds in the show, he is probably going to become India's answer to the Kardashians - rich and famous and just being in the right places at the right time, with a stint in a reality TV show under his belt. But Orry's sudden rise to fame is a classic example of how the paparazzi culture along with social media has permeated into our daily lives and conversations. You have to be living under a rock to not know who Orry is.

Interestingly, while most know who he is, no one - including some of his star friends - knows exactly what he does for a living. During a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked GenZ stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, "Who is Orry and what does he do?" The answers were as mysterious as the man himself. "He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person," said Khan, while Panday added, "I think he is going by - Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

In Orry's admission, he is living and so is a 'liver'- a catchphrase waiting to become the next viral trend on the Internet this season - and that he 'works hard on himself' and is not a regular 9-5 guy. But honestly, no one knows his career trajectory. Curiosity is at its peak



Everyone including Salman Khan is intrigued to discover paps favourite Orry’s mysterious profession 😅



Orry Baba introduces a new term for Andha 😎 & it's 'Anda' 🥚🍳#BB17 #Orry #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/BPu8kjJlr8 — Khadija (@khadijatweets_) November 24, 2023 × Orry - I live therefore Im a "Liver" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q0ZH4jhiF6 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 22, 2023 × A little research on the Internet shows that the 20-something boy comes from generational wealth. His father Suraj Awatramani is a businessman and has reportedly launched ventures in the liquor business, owns hotels, and deals with real estate. Orry's mother Shehnaz is well known in Mumbai's social circuit. Orry, in one of his interviews, revealed he is friends with most celebrity kids as he went to school and college with them. Orry's older brother Kabir Awatramani was Kiara Advani's classmate in school and worked in a PR agency in New York. Orry himself has a degree in design, reportedly from the prestigious Parson School of Design.

Internet's favourite person Orry to enter Bigg Boss, teases selfies with Salman Khan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) × The man has called himself multi-talented. "Everyone wants to know this? I'll tell you exactly what I said in my first job interview to my boss as of today, 'You know, ma'am, growing up I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But what am I today? I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house'. And mic drop." There, even Orry doesn't give a coherent answer about his profession, but the man surely has the gift of the gab and knows how to market himself well.

The fascination around Orry is unprecedented. On social media, he trends often - not for partying with the likes of Ambanis, Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, or Janhvi Kapoor, but just for existing. Everyone wants to be like Orry - unabashed, hobnobbing with the famous and just being a 'liver'( ok I have used the term too many times now). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) × His entry in Bigg Boss seems like a strategic move though - both for the makers as well as the young socialite. While it is not clear yet whether he will have a limited stint inside the house or not, his entry though, has clearly piqued the curiosity of people and will surely lead to an increase in viewership of the controversial show. After all, Orry spilling life philosophy inside the house is far more interesting and intriguing than watching Ankita Lokhande's marital discord with her husband Vicky Jain (both are contestants this season). The makers are aiming for a rise in TRP while Orry is looking at more visibility - especially among those who are not the Instagram generation but are avid TV viewers.