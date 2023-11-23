Mukesh Chhabra says Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will be remembered for next 10 years

It was an unforgettable experience for Mukesh Chhabra on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki set. The casting director worked with Shah Rukh Khan on the set and called it an experience that he will remember for years to come. This film brings Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani together for the first time.

This social comedy drama is another in the feather of Hirani after delivering successes in Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots and the Munna Bhai series. Dunki is billed as a “big journey film” about a group of people wanting to return home, their home country, India.

In a chat with a publication, Mukesh Chhabra, opened up about casting for Dunki. “Raju Hirani is an entire film school, working with him is like a film institute. You learn every aspect of filmmaking when you work with that guy. I have done all his ads, PK and Sanju, so I have spent a lot of time. His casting doesn’t get over in a month, it goes on for 2 years because that man eats, breathes, sleeps films.” Dunki: Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan tries to woo Taapsee Pannu in new song Lutt Putt Gaya

He added, “When I read the script of Dunki, I was blown away. If you loved 3 Idiots, it is going to be 100 times better than that. I have cried whenever I have read the script. The film will break all the records. It is the purest form of filmmaking, like how we remember Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Do Aankhen Barah Haath? Same way you will be talking about Dunki for many, many years to come. I mean it. Every piece of my heart feels this.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is slated to release on December 21. This will be his third film this year after massive successes like Pathaan and Jawan. Mukesh Chhabra, has previously worked this year with SRK in Jawan. He will next be seen in Sony LIV series Chamak. The show follows the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh – the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance.