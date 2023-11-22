Dunki: Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan tries to woo Taapsee Pannu in new song Lutt Putt Gaya 

Shah Rukh Khan is back doing what he does best. After delivering two blockbusters earlier this year where we saw the actor in an action avatar, SRK now serenades Taapsee Pannu in the new song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. The makers unveiled Dunki Drop 2 which has Khan wooing Pannu's character.



The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic.



This melodic treat, composed by Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold onscreen.



Dunki marks the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.