Dunki: Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan tries to woo Taapsee Pannu in new song Lutt Putt Gaya
Shah Rukh Khan is back doing what he does best. After delivering two blockbusters earlier this year where we saw the actor in an action avatar, SRK now serenades Taapsee Pannu in the new song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. The makers unveiled Dunki Drop 2 which has Khan wooing Pannu's character.
The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic.
This melodic treat, composed by Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold onscreen.
Dunki marks the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.
Watch Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki here:
Rajkumar Hirani, hailed as a master storyteller has the most watched and endearing films to his credit so expectations are high from Dunki. The film is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki promises to be a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.
Dunki features an ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. Produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films Dunki has been written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.