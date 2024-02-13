Internet can't keep calm over Akshata Murty's ice cream moment with father Narayana Murthy

The social media is abuzz with what appears to be an ordinary ice-cream outing by a daughter and father duo. But the two people in question here are IT billionaire Narayana Murthy and his daughter Akshata Murty who is married to the current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The two were seen enjoying a casual outing at a famous ice-cream parlour in Bengaluru. The picture has taken the social media by storm.

The image of the daughter-father duo savouring family time went viral after being shared on various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the picture, Akshata is seen sitting next to her father at Bengaluru's Corner House ice creams in Jayanagar. Both were casually dressed and posed for the camera while holding their ice cream cups. Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar Bangaluru...🙂@RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/5O4IdyuLvK — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) February 12, 2024 × A user on X said, "Place was packed.... they came quietly and bought their ice cream . Rich but live a common life . This the greatness that Mr Narayana Murthy carries along."

Another user wrote: "This family surprises me every time. It's not monetary richness they show. I have seen similar scenes in Mumbai where bigshots are wearing slippers and shopping in local grocery stores. Richness in values."

A third user wrote, "I wish there were more people like Narayan Murthy in India. Creating a Nasdaq listed IT powerhouse in one generation is living a dream. Making >2000 millionaires in one generation is folklore."

"There can be no better picture than this. A simple life with so many achievements."