International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: History, theme and defining 'indigenous'

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed every year on August 9 to raise awareness and protect the rights of the indigenous population around the world. This event also recognises and celebrates the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues.

The day was marked in December 1994 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The decision to observe a separate day for indigenous communities worldwide was taken at the first meeting of the UN Working Group of Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in 1982.

History of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

In December 1992, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a resolution to make 1993 the International Year of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. It was in 1994 that the idea of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples was proposed by the UNGA.

By resolution 49/214 of 23 December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly decided that the International Day of the World's Indigenous People shall be observed on 9 August every year during the International Decade of the World's Indigenous People.

Defining 'indigenous' people

Considering the diversity of indigenous peoples, an official definition of “indigenous” has not been adopted by any UN system body. Instead, the system has developed a modern understanding of this term based on the following:

• Self- identification as indigenous peoples at the individual level and accepted by the community as their member.

• Historical continuity with pre-colonial and/or pre-settler societies

• Strong link to territories and surrounding natural resources

• Distinct social, economic or political systems

• Distinct language, culture and beliefs

• Form non-dominant groups of society

• Resolve to maintain and reproduce their ancestral environments and systems as distinctive people and communities.

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2023: Theme

This year the day is observed under the theme of ‘Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination’. With this theme, the emphasis is on the role that indigenous youth must occupy in decision-making while recognising their dedicated efforts in climate action, the search for justice for their people, and the creation of an intergenerational connection that keeps their culture, traditions, and contributions alive.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE