Shocking video | Tragedy follows as Brazilian father drinks beer while 11-year-old son flies plane

A deeply unsettling video has emerged on social media, showing a Brazilian man's reckless behavior as he consumed alcohol while permitting his 11-year-old son to take control of his private aircraft. This shocking incident reportedly took place shortly before a tragic crash claimed the lives of both the father and son, media reports said.

The unfortunate event occurred on July 29, resulting in the death of researcher Garon Maia, aged 42, and his young son Francisco Maia. The duo was flying aboard a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58, which tragically crashed into a forested area.

Investigation underway

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether the video in question was recorded prior to the accident. The distressing video footage shows Maia consuming a bottle of beer while allowing his 11-year-old child to change controls of their private plane.

During this worrisome scene, he can be observed providing instructions to his son on how to maneuver the aircraft and familiarising him with its various controls.

Avião bimotor Beechcraft Baron 58, de matrícula PR-IDE, "caiu matando pai e filho" a Aeronave cair em uma região de mata fechada, na divisa de Rondônia e Mato Grosso. Os destroços da aeronave foram localizados na manhã deste domingo (30) o pecuarista Garon Maia e o filho.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nOEBpVZJup — D' AVIATION 🇧🇷 (@pgomes7973) August 1, 2023 ×

Although the timing of the video's creation remains uncertain, investigators said its contents show Maia's positive attitude toward safety for himself and his son. Additionally, they are working to determine whether the young boy was operating the plane at the time of the crash.

According to information from a local Brazilian news outlet, Maia took off from a family-owned farm located in Nova Conquista, Rondônia. He made a stop at an airport in Vilhena for refueling before embarking on a return journey to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul.

Campo Grande is where his son lived with his mother and attended school.

Heartbreaking fallout

Regrettably, the tragic incident's repercussions extended beyond the crash.

Overwhelmed by grief, Maia's wife, Ana Pridonik, sadly took her own life just hours after the funeral for her husband and stepson on 1 August.

Aviation regulations in Brazil

Brazilian aviation laws strictly stipulate that only individuals who are at least 18 years old, have completed their high school education, and are registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency are legally permitted to operate an airplane.