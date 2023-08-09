Wagner reaping benefits from instability in Niger, says US State Secretary Antony Blinken

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has claimed that Russian mercenary group Wagner is “taking advantage” of instability that has risen out of coup in Niger.

There have been several media reports and also claims from ousted President Mohamed Bazoum that the military junta is being supported by the Wagner group.

Speaking to BBC on Tuesday (Aug 8), Binken said he believes that the coup did not take place at the behest of either Russia or Wagner.

"I think what happened, and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner, but... they tried to take advantage of it. Every single place that this Wagner group has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed," Blinken was quoted as saying. He added, “Insecurity has gone up, not down.”

It is estimated that around 5,000 Wagner troops are stationed across Africa. In 2021, they were deployed to neighbouring Mali following the breakdown of diplomatic talks with France.

The group's fighters have been accused of widespread human rights abuses in several African countries.

Wagner chief’s message to Niger junta

Despite this, there have been reports claiming that Niger's army has asked Wagner for assistance as the country faces the possibility of military intervention.

Bazoum, who is currently being detained, also expressed his concerns about Wagner's presence in Africa while writing an opinion piece for Washington Post last week.

"With an open invitation from the coup plotters and their regional allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall to Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on full display in Ukraine," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin asked the coup leaders to "give us a call" in a voice message uploaded to Telegram, reports BBC.

"We are always on the side of the good, on the side of justice, and on the side of those who fight for their sovereignty and for the rights of their people," he said.

Fresh sanctions on Niger

Meanwhile, the West African country continues to receive sanctions following its efforts to restore constitutional order in the aftermath of the July 26 coup.

On Tuesday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered the new sanctions through Nigeria's central bank, aimed at squeezing those involved in the takeover, a presidential spokesperson said.

The sanctions were imposed after the junta denied a joint delegation from West African states, the African Union (AU) and the United Nations permission to enter Niger, resisting pressure from the United States and the UN to come to the negotiating table.

(With inputs from agencies)