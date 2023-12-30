India: Software firm's 'humiliated' employees honeytrap former boss, circulate nudes

In a chilling tale of corporate revenge, a high-ranking executive at a software firm in Vadodara city in Gujarat city located over 1,000 km southwest of New Delhi, reportedly went through three months of torment orchestrated by two former employees.

According to a report in The Times of India, the former employees resorted to honeytrapping on social media.

The victim complained to Cyber Crime police after enduring what he described as a "torturous" ordeal.

What happened?

The perpetrators collaborated to avenge what they claimed was prolonged humiliation suffered at the hands of Gupta, who held a prominent position at a software firm. The first person having resigned from her position allegedly cited unbearable workplace conditions as her reason for leaving.

The scheme unfolded as the first person in the case conceptualised the idea of teaching her former manager a lesson by purportedly making his life unbearable.

The two former employees created a fake Instagram account posing as a woman and initiated explicit conversations with their former boss who in turn believed he was communicating with an actual person. The former employees escalated their tactics by sending sexually explicit messages.

Also watch | The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon accused of creating toxic work environment × The manager in the story, in his late thirties, fell prey to the trap and sent his naked pictures to the account operated by his former employees. The duo then escalated their revenge by sending the compromising photos and chat transcripts to Gupta's email, the HR department of the firm, and even mailing a printout of the pictures to Gupta's wife at her workplace.

Faced with relentless threats and abuse, the manager sought help from the Cyber Crime police in November, leading to the tracking down of his former junior colleagues through their IP address.

Hardik Makadia, ACP (cybercrime) in Vadodara, pointed out that it was a case of corporate enmity and stated that necessary legal steps have been taken.