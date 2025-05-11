On April 22, Many mothers lost their sons in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Asha Narwal, who lost her son, Lt Vinay Narwal, in the terror attack, remembered her son on Mother's Day, saying all the memories of her son are stored in her heart.

“Vinay ki saari yaadein dil ke kareeb hain. Har cheez mein woh mujhe yaad aata hai." (All the memories of Vinay are near the heart. I remember him in everything), Narwal's mother said.

She recalled that her son, an Indian Navy officer, was mischievous as a kid. And he always wanted to be in the army, his mother said.

“One thing that keeps coming back to me is that whenever he saw soldiers, he would get very excited, run up to them and salute them. I often asked him why he did that. He used to say, ‘Mujhe bohot achcha lagta hai’ (I really like it)," Narwal's mother said.

"I used to get very angry. But then he would say that when that day comes, you will remember I used to say this. He was always passionate about serving the nation," Narwal's mother said, HT reported.

“He loved the choorma his grandmother made," Narwal's mother said.

Another victim of the terror attack was Shubham Dwivedi. His mother, Seema, recalled the childhood of her son.

"Jab woh hua tha, uske nana ne uska naam Prince rakha tha, ki humara rajkumar hua hai. Ab har waqt yahi lagta hai ki bas kahin se woh wapis aa jaye." (When hhewas born, his grandfather named him Prince, saying he was our prince. Now, all I think is he comes back somehow," shubham's mother said.

His mother describes Shubham as a loving, caring son. “He really cared for me, loved me a lot,” the mother added.