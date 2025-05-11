Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Virender Sehwag has taken a massive jibe at Pakistan after it violated the ceasefire agreement just hours after it came into effect. Sehwag took to his X handle to criticise Pakistan despite them reaching a truce with India in their ongoing battle. Blackouts, drone sightings and heightened military alerts were noted in the border regions of India, indicating the violation.

Sehwag takes jibe at Pakistan

Taking to X, Sehwag wrote: “Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai”, meaning “A dog’s tail always stays crooked”.

On Saturday (May 10) evening, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect, starting at 1700 hrs the same day. While announcing details of the ceasefire, Misri stressed India's "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations".

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," announced Misri.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump and his team claimed credit for the ceasefire between the two nuclear nations. This is despite US Vice President JD Vance saying a day before that America would not directly "intervene" in the matter as it is "none of America's business.”

Trump shared a post on Truth Social announcing that India and Pakistan "have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire" and that "common sense and great intelligence" have prevailed. He congratulated both countries on the ceasefire. The US Department of State, in a statement, called the ceasefire a 'US-brokered.'