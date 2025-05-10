Hours after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire, Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation, reported WION's Assistant Editor Foreign Affairs Sidhant Sibal.

Advertisment

NSA Doval stated that the Pahalgam terrorist attack had caused significant casualties among Indian personnel, and that India needed to take counter-terrorism actions. He emphasized that war is not India's choice and does not serve the interests of any party. Both India and Pakistan are committed to maintaining the ceasefire and hope for the early restoration of regional peace and stability.

Read More | 'Pakistan responsible for it': India confirms ceasefire violation by Pak, says Indian Army is 'retaliating'

Wang Yi expressed China's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its opposition to all forms of terrorism. He noted that given the current complex and volatile international situation, peace and stability in Asia are hard-won and should be cherished.

Advertisment

Wang Yi also said that India and Pakistan are neighboring countries that cannot be relocated, and both are also neighbors of China.

Read More | From 'none of our business' to Trump claiming credit for Indo-Pak ceasefire: Here's what we know

China also appreciateed Doval’s statement that war is not India's choice and sincerely hoped that both sides will remain calm and exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid further escalation.

Advertisment

China supported and looked forward to India and Pakistan achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through negotiations, which is in the fundamental interests of both countries and the shared aspiration of the international community.

This came hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. India remains committed to its fight against terror and EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same in his statement saying that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." However, Misri on Saturday (May 10) issued a press conference and confirmed that Pakistan has violated the understanding hours after finalising the ceasefire.

Read More | India firm on its stance on terror, no rollback of actions against Pakistan including Indus Waters Treaty: Govt Sources after ceasefire

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Saturday evening confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Misri said in his ceasefire announcement, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

Read More | India, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire; EAM Jaishankar reiterates country's 'uncompromising stance against terrorism'