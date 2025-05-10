India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday (May 10) issued a press conference and confirmed that Pakistan has violated the understanding hours after finalising the ceasefire. "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding has been violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion," Misri said.

Advertisment

"The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri

.

.

.

.

Video: news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/iSR606bYxs — WION (@WIONews) May 10, 2025

Read More | India firm on its stance on terror, no rollback of actions against Pakistan including Indus Waters Treaty: Govt Sources after ceasefire

India-Pakistan ceasefire

Advertisment

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Saturday evening confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. EAM S Jaishankar also reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Misri said in his ceasefire announcement, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours ."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan, including putting into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling its diplomats, calling back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closing the Attari border. India also closed its airspace for Pakistani flights and imposed a ban on ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

Advertisment

Read More | India, Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire; EAM Jaishankar reiterates country's 'uncompromising stance against terrorism'