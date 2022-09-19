Hundreds of participants gathered on the tarmac of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, outside Washington, on Saturday to pull an 82-ton passenger plane.

Reportedly, over 100 teams with 25 members each, using ropes attempted to pull an 82-tonne airplane, either a FedEx Airbus A320 or a United Boeing 757 (3.6 meters) to raise funds for Special Olympics Virginia.

"So this started actually thirty years ago, here at Dulles International Airport and since then the concept has taken off at other airports as well." said Richard Golinowski, Vice President, Dulles International Airport.

Team Helix Electric' took the first spot in pulling the United jet while 'Chesapeake Sheriff's Office' took the honours in the FedEx category. Meanwhile, the top three fundraisers at the event were Cisco, Chesapeake Sheriff's Office and GDIT. A record total of $440,000 was raised at the event.

WATCH | Hundreds take part in plane pulling competition in Virginia

It is pertinent to note that Special Olympics Virginia, for which the event acts as a fundraiser provides sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

"The Special Olympics mission remains as vital today as it did when the movement was founded 50 years ago in 1968. We provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities." reads the organisation's mission.

"Our program, however, is about more than sports. We envision a world in which people with intellectual disabilities lead healthy, vibrant lives grounded in ongoing sports and physical activity, sound nutrition and a deeply held conviction to improve, compete, achieve and demonstrate their personal best to themselves and their community." it further adds.

