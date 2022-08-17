‘Giving snakes their legs back’: YouTuber gives robotic legs to walk, netizens surprised

Have you ever seen a snake with legs? No right, but imagining it is so fascinating. But this imagination became reality when a similar incident caught everyone's eyes. Social media users are taking notice of a YouTuber who created robotic legs to help a snake walk. Isn’t that cool?

On Saturday (August 13) Allen Pan posted a video on his YouTube of a similar instance explaining his theory and engineering techniques. Pan is a content creator using technical know-how to create battlebots and other inventions that often gets millions of views.

The YouTuber shared the video with the name ‘giving snakes their legs back.’ Pan then stated that the main objective behind this innovation is to showcase his love for “snakes.” Pan claimed that he wants to push nature’s boundaries by giving the snake new limbs to make up for the fact that their vestigial legs disappear before birth.

After the video was posted, more than 100K people already liked the video and has more than 2 million views. Hundreds of people have made surprising comments while others have written about the fact that the snakes do not have legs.

The YouTuber has received appreciation from the users for his innovation and creation. The content creator is known for his innovations.

A user on YouTube said that finally someone cared about snakes and gave their legs back.

Another user added that “The snake's initial reluctance to metamorphosize is only logical. There is always a moment of uncertainty before becoming the most powerful version of oneself,” NDTV reported.

(With inputs from agencies)



